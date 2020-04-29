Mom creates magical sidewalk chalk murals to entertain daughters during lockdown

A mother from Illinois is taking ordinary sidewalk chalk to magical places by transforming her driveway into stunning backdrops for her daughters.

FOR FEEL GOOD STORIES: Join our heartwarming stories Facebook group!

Stacy Lazzara, a mother of two, is making lockdown a bit more entertaining by creating interactive murals for her girls. With just everyday chalk, she's transformed her daughters into mermaids, basketball players going up against Michael Jordan, astronauts, and even Super Mario.

The stunning photos have been shared to her Facebook page where many parents are praising the mom for her creativity.