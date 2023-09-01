Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94

article

Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family said. He was 94.

Al Fayed, a self-made Egyptian businessman who was also a former owner of Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Princess Diana 26 years ago. He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss and fighting the British Establishment he blamed for their deaths.

File: Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Charles during the Harrods Polo Cup at Smith's Lawn in Windsor, UK, July 1987. She presented some of the prizes along with Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed (right). (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Arch

"Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023,″ his family said in a statement released by the Fulham Football club, which he once owned. "He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones.″

Mohamed Al Fayed during Mohamed Al Fayed Opens Harrods 102 in London, Great Britain. (Photo by Tomos Brangwyn / WireImage)

