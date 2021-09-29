Miya Marcano case: New video shows what appears to be man carrying Miya’s blanket

A new video surfaced on Wednesday showing a man who appears to match the description of the person of interest in the disappearance of Miya Marcano carrying some of her belongings, her family says.

The people who recorded the video said the man is believed to be 27-year-old Armando Caballero and he is seen getting out of his car carrying a blanket and bag.

"Think of yourself if you were in our shoes," asked Miya’s Aunt Semone Westmaas. "If you saw that video, you saw Miya’s blanket, how would you react? How would you react?"

Marcano's family said the video was shot the same morning Semone had a chilling encounter with Caballero.

"He said are you looking for Miya? I said who are you? He said I’m the maintenance guy. I hear you’re looking for me," said Westmaas.

The search for the 19-year-old Marcano is intensified as large numbers of investigators arrived at Arden Villas on Wednesday. Residents even received an email stating law enforcement would be entering all occupied garages and storage units.

RELATED: Signs pop up around Arden Villas apartments questioning security measures

One resident tells FOX 35 News that she had to move her car this morning to accommodate.

"It’s been hectic," said Atiyah who lives in the complex. "It’s been scary. Everything that we’ve been seeing here shows me that we’re not really safe here."

Marcano's family said they have been receiving numerous tips from the community and law enforcement. They have searched several locations including wooded and swampy areas. They're not giving up.

"We got up today upset but not crying. At this point, we are ready to bring her home but we need everyone’s help," said Westmaas.

Water may be the latest piece of the puzzle in the search for Marcano. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office had members of its dive team in the water at Lake Monroe Wayside Park throughout the day on Wednesday.

"I just saw around 8:30, 9 a.m. several sheriff’s deputies cars, vehicles parked on the side, on the waterfront and a couple of groups of deputies walking up and down the waterfront, kind of surveying, looked like they were searching for something," said Jonathan Pray, of Sanford.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office referred us to Orange County for more information. When we asked OCSO if this was part of the search for Marcano, they told FOX 35, "We do not have any additional details to release and are not able to share specifics of the investigation. What we can share is that we continue to work around the clock to locate Miya."

"I think all around it’s a tragedy. I hope she returns home safely. But you never know. You hope for the best and you hope that’s not it. I hope they were searching for something else," said Pray.

He said this lake is not an easy spot to search.

"It’s massive. It’s several square miles. It would take a considerable amount of time and resources to really dredge this whole lake."

He estimates the lake to be as deep as 15 to 20 feet. It’s unclear whether the dive team will return to the lake Wednesday.

The family has created an Instagram account to help provide information about the search. You can follow "bringmiyahome" for those updates.

If you have any information that could lead to finding Miya, you are urged to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or the Florida Crime Line at 800-423-8477.

