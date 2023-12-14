Misuse and overdose of popular drug Ozempic up 1500% compared to previous years

Poison control confirms that calls reporting misuse and overdose of the popular drug Ozempic are higher compared to previous years.

A new report says poison control centers are experiencing 1500% more calls about Ozempic compared to 2019. Officials say the bulk of the calls coming in are connected to dosing issues.

The drug was not initially designed for weight loss, it was initially created to treat diabetes. Ozempic is often self-injected monthly. If the wrong dose is taken it can lead to a long list of troubles.

Stomach issues are the main symptom of Ozempic overdose. The National Capital Poison Center tells FOX 5 symptoms of an Ozempic overdose could include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and more.

Pain associated with the misuse or abuse of the medication includes pain at the injection site. The National Capital Poison Center recommends always going to the emergency room or calling 9-1-1 if you experience any confusion after use.



