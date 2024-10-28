Missy Cotter Smasal vs Jen Kiggans: Race for VA-2 is one of Virginia's most competitive

Democratic candidate Missy Cotter Smasal is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

The race between the two Navy veterans is one of the most competitive in Virginia.

The district centered around Virginia Beach that includes Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight and Virginia’s eastern shore is considered one of the most competitive in the state. Home to the largest naval base in the country, the district’s voting population is heavily active duty and retired miliary.

JUMP TO: MISSY COTTER SMASAL | JEN KIGGANS | POLLS

Cotter Smasal, a former Navy surface warfare officer and member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, has the endorsement of democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Here’s where Cotter Smasal stands on key issues.

Reproductive rights

Abortion is a top issue for Cotter Smasal.

"People are talking to me constantly about protecting reproductive rights," Cotter Smasal said to The Virginia Mercury. "It’s really the number one thing that I’m hearing from people they’re concerned about."

Immigration

During their debate in October, Cotter Smasal agreed with Kiggans that the southern border needs to be secured.

Cotter Smasal has said both sides of the aisle have failed to properly address immigration issues. In October, she specifically put blame on Republicans for backing out of a bipartisan border funding bill supported by the Border Patrol union.

"For decades, Washington has played politics with the border," reads Cotter Smasal’s website. "Instead of real solutions we’ve gotten chaos and inaction. It is essential that we provide increased technology and manpower at ports of entry, increase the capacity and efficiency of immigration courts with more judges and smoother processes."

Inflation

Both candidates have focused on curbing inflation and the rising cost of living.

Cotter Smasal has focused on affordable housing as a key part in addressing the cost of living.

"We need to curb rising inflation while preventing giant corporations from exploiting the situation to rake in record profits. We need to stop the price gouging on groceries, and stop massive corporations from buying up houses and raising rent," reads Cotter Smasal’s website.

Kiggans is a geriatric nurse practitioner, former state senator and retired Navy helicopter pilot seeking a second term in Washington.

Here’s where Kiggan stands on key issues.

Reproductive rights

Kiggans has said that abortion "is an issue that should be legislated at the state level."

"I’ve always been an advocate for women to choose life, allowing for exceptions in the cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother," Kiggans said in a social media video.

Kiggans has previously voted for expanded contraception access and cosponsored a resolution to protect IVF.

Immigration

Kiggans says the rise in border crossings is a "self-inflicted crisis" that is "threatening the safety of Americans and emboldening cartels, which are making massive profits off of drug trafficking and exploiting vulnerable migrants," according to her website.

Kiggans co-sponsored a bill that would suspend entry of some immigrants at the U.S. border and require asylum seekers to "remain in Mexico" during adjudication of their immigration status. The bill has not progressed past introduction.

Inflation

Kiggans has kept curbing inflation and cutting costs as a top issue in her campaign.

Her website points to "Joe Biden’s and Congressional Democrats’ big-government agenda" as to blame for high prices for taxpayers. She supported the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 which passed congress and was signed into law by the president.

The race is close according to recent polling. A Wason Center poll from Christopher Newport University shows Kiggans is leading Democratic Cotter Smasal by a single point.

Kiggans is leading 46% to Cotter Smasal’s 45% among likely voters. 8% remain undecided in the race. Kiggans had a stronger lead in a mid-September poll that had her up by 5 points.