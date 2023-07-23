Missouri house damaged after boat runs aground and slams into it, ejecting 8 passengers

article

Eight passengers were injured at the Lake of Ozarks late Saturday after a boat ran aground and slammed into a house before overturning.

The crash happened just midnight. Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2014 Nortech boat ran aground near the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm. All eight passengers on board were ejected.

The passengers were transported to Lake Regional for treatment, according to an incident report from MSHP. The passengers’ ages ranged from 21 to 51.

The vessel overturned after running aground. (MSHP Troop F) Expand

It was not clear whether anyone inside the home was injured.

