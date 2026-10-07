Missing UMD student found safe, reunited with family

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The Brief A University of Maryland student who was reported missing has been found safe. The 22-year-old student has since been reunited with his family, police said. Police did not share details about where he was found or the circumstances behind his disappearance.



A University of Maryland student has been found safe after he was reported missing on Oct. 2, UMD police said Wednesday evening.

Campus police, family and friends searched for Dilan Shaan Ashar, 22, and called for his return after he was last seen on a security camera at the Terrapin Trail Garage on campus.

His parents reported him missing to the Prince George’s County police Department.

The update comes a day after Ashar’s family shared a video calling for information and his return.

On Wednesday, police said he was reunited with his family. Police did not share details about where he was found or the circumstances behind his disappearance.

The backstory:

The search for Ashar began late on Friday, Oct. 2, after security officials reviewed footage of him at the garage around 2:30 a.m. Detectives immediately responded to the garage to conduct a search of the area. During the following days, officers intensified the search across campus and in nearby areas.

Officers used drones to conduct an aerial search of the wooded area near the garage, and later, K-9 units were deployed for a ground tracking search. Nearly 50 personnel and nine dogs joined to search an 110-acre area around the garage and another drone search was conducted at the university golf course.