Missing trash cans? DC officials ask for answers

D.C. councilmembers are upset about trash cans that have gone missing, leading to a messy situation.

"It’s been going on for more than a year now, and it’s very mysterious why trash cans are coming up missing," Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker told FOX 5 Wednesday.

Specifically he’s referring to what the city calls " public litter cans ," which you typically see at bus stops or on the side of the road. Parker said he believes D.C.’s Department of Public Works is removing them, but he’s not sure why.

"Neighbors are seeing more trash on grounds, in parks, in the streets," Parker explained, adding that it’s a quality of life issue. "The problem is every time we ask the question, why are trash cans being removed? We get a different answer."

Other elected officials have raised the issue too.

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George introduced legislation

At a budget oversight hearing Wednesday, DPW’s acting director agreed to get Parker a list of all trash cans that have been removed.

FOX 5 DC also reached out to DPW for comment. A spokesperson said, "we’re investigating the matter."