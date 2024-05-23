Missing teen with autism last seen in Alexandria

Virginia State Police have issued an alert after a teenage boy with autism was reported missing from Alexandria.

Authorities say 13-year-old Strom Michael Lee Kingston was last seen on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Kenmore Avenue. He was possibly wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white Jordans. He may have also been carrying a red striped backpack.

Strom Michael Lee Kingston (Virginia State Police)

He is 6-feet-tall, 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black partially braided hair.

Police say that because of his autism diagnosis, Kingston’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alexandria Police 703-746-4444.