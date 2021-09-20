Missing siblings last seen Friday in Annapolis; police continue search

Authorities are searching for two children they say were last seen Friday in Annapolis.

Kahmora and Osiris Lively

The siblings, Kahmora and Osiris Lively, reportedly ran away from Annapolis Middle School on September 17.

Investigators say the two are still believed to be in the Annapolis area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 410-222-8610.