Missing Prince George’s County teen was last seen nearly 2 weeks ago: police
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared nearly two weeks ago in Fort Washington.
READ MORE: 2 Maryland women killed in accidental shootings in 2 weeks
According to police, Maritza Mejia Dominguez was last seen in the 9700 block of Old Allentown Road in the early morning hours on Oct. 26.
READ MORE: Former NFL player helps kick-off free vision and dental services for PGCPS students
Mejia Dominguez is a Hispanic female, who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and white shoes.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fort Washington Investigation at (301) 292-5386.
Advertisement