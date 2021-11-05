Missing Prince George’s County teen was last seen nearly 2 weeks ago: police

article

Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared nearly two weeks ago in Fort Washington.

According to police, Maritza Mejia Dominguez was last seen in the 9700 block of Old Allentown Road in the early morning hours on Oct. 26.

Mejia Dominguez is a Hispanic female, who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fort Washington Investigation at (301) 292-5386.

