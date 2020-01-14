Missing and endangered 12-year-old girl from Fairfax County found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say Jennifer has been found and is safe.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Authorities in Fairfax County are asking for help locating a missing girl last seen Monday in the Reston area.

Police say 12-year-old Jennifer Fuentes-Meza was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 11400 block of Ridge Heights Road.

Jennifer is described by police as 4-feet-6-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing jeans and a gray backpack and is considered endangered due to her young age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.