Missing 9-year-old boy from Prince George’s County last seen Tuesday in Clinton

Authorities are searching a 9-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say Jolexis Brown was last seen Tuesday evening in the 10700 block of Dragoo Place in Clinton.

Jolexis Brown (Prince George's County Police)

Jolexis is 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark basketball shorts, and white Nike Kyrie sneakers

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-749-5064.