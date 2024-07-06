Expand / Collapse search

Missing 3-year-old found floating in neighborhood pool in Maryland

Published  July 6, 2024 3:55pm EDT
Montgomery County
FOX 5 DC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A three-year-old boy that was reported missing, was found floating in a neighborhood pool in Rockville. 

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Friday, July 5, around 11:44 p.m., the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call for a missing boy. 

Rockville City Police responded to Elmcroft Court, where the child was found in the neighborhood pool. Officers provided CPR to the boy, who was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This remains an ongoing investigation. No foul play is suspected. The child’s name has not been released. 