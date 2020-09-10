Missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl missing from in Northwest, D.C.
Iris Perla (DC Police)
Officers say Iris Perla was last seen on Monday, September 8 around 6:30 p.m.
Iris is a Hispanic female, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.