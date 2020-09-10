Missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday in Northwest DC

Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl missing from in Northwest, D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Iris Perla (DC Police)

Officers say Iris Perla was last seen on Monday, September 8 around 6:30 p.m.

Iris is a Hispanic female, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.