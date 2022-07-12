Missing 14-year-old found by Montgomery County bus driver

A Clarksburg teenager was found this week, thanks to a Montgomery County Ride On bus coordinator.

The 14-year-old was found on Monday after going missing for several days and being reported as a runaway.

Montgomery County Ride On Bus Coordinator Timothy Cooper found the teen after their aunt, a transit operations supervisor, sent out pictures of the child to the Ride On Bus Depot, asking drivers to be on the lookout.

The teen was spotted in the Germantown area by on of the Ride On bus drivers who took a snapshot of the teen and shared it with the child's aunt.

The bus coordinator stayed on site until the police and teen's parents arrived and were reunited.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation says the incident is an example of the "sense of family the department shares."