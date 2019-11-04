Missing 12-year-old boy last seen Saturday in the District

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing boy from the District.

Officers say 12-year-old Brice Haneef Wright was last seen around 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 in the unit block of 55th Street in Southeast, DC.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Police describe him as a black male with a medium complexion. He is 4-feet-11-inches-tall, weighing between 80 and 90 pounds. He has black hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a shiny, black coat, a gray shirt, blue jeans and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts