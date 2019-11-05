Misprinted ballots cause problems at one polling location in Prince William County

The Prince William County board of elections says it doesn’t know whether the votes of residents who submitted their ballots at Rippon Middle School will be counted, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, misprinted ballots were used at the school in Woodbridge.

Viewers told FOX 5 that the ballots were supposed to have options for different elections on either side of each sheet.

Instead, the options on the front side of each ballot were reportedly reproduced on the back.

Officials have not indicated whether those people who voted Tuesday morning would be permitted to vote again.

People who’ve arrived at the polls since the problem was discovered have been turned away.

They are currently working on new ballots.