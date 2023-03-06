Minnesota Vikings player helps pull man out of fiery crash in Austin

A Minnesota Vikings player was at the right place, at the right time, and helped pull a man out of a fiery crash in Austin, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

On March 6, Viking KJ Osborn tweeted he and three others helped save a man's life.

He tweeted in part, "Last night, myself and these three absolute heroes helped save a man's life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. It was a situation I'd never imagine being a part of in a million years."

"Most of the time, the saying goes ‘wrong place, wrong time.' But this time, I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact time," Osborn added.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but there has been no update on his condition. Osborne said he's trying to find out his condition.

Osborn has been living in Austin this offseason to train for the fall.