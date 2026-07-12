Minnesota Avenue shooting leaves man dead in Northeast DC

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The Brief A man was shot Saturday night on the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. Police said the victim was found unconscious but breathing and taken to a hospital. MPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting.



A man died after being shot Saturday night on Minnesota Avenue NE, according to D.C. police.

What we know:

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 9:31 p.m. Saturday, July 11, to the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue NE for a report of a shooting.

When Sixth District officers arrived, they found an adult male unconscious but breathing with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said that despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigation underway

MPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Police listed the case number as CCN 26096622.

What's next:

MPD said a press release with additional details is expected later today.