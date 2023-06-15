Minneapolis Police Department investigation: DOJ expected to release findings on Friday

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to release findings of its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department during a press conference about a "civil rights matter" Friday morning.

The DOJ has been investigating the MPD after former police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in 2020 which sparked mass protests and civil unrest in the Twin Cities. The press conference Friday is expected to share the findings into "whether police engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force."

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16. You can watch it live in the player above. The Justice Department will also hold a virtual presentation on the findings at 5 p.m. which is available to the public. The meeting can be viewed here.

The DOJ’s report comes after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) found the MPD and the City of Minneapolis engaged in a pattern of racist discrimination and violated civil rights law. The city approved a settlement agreement with MDHR in March 2023 which outlines policy, budget and training requirements the city and MPD will implement.

The City of Minneapolis approved two settlements in April 2023 over Chauvin’s use of force against a woman and a teenager in 2017 which allowed the victims to release body camera footage of the incidents.

According to the DOJ, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Bildtsen for the District of Minnesota, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara will participate in the press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse.