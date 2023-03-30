Mild weather leads to fewer potholes across DC region

The DMV’s mild winter has led to fewer potholes out on the roads.

That’s according to Arlington County officials, who said road crews have been freed up to do other maintenance projects that would’ve otherwise been put on the back burner.

So far this year, they’ve filled about 260 potholes in the county. That’s compared to 633 potholes filled in the first three months of 2022.

"It really allows our crews that in previous years were spending a lot more time on potholes, it frees them up to help out with other activities," explained Jeremy Hassan, chief operating engineer for Arlington County’s Sewers and Streets Bureau.

Hassan added that the last really bad year for potholes was back in 2019 when Arlington crews filled roughly 3,000 potholes in January, February, and March.

At the time, potholes left their mark on the rest of the region as well.

Things became so problematic on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway that the speed limit was temporarily lowered while crews worked on repairs.