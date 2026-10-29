Midnight Mile tradition returns to UMD College Park as fans kick off men’s basketball season

The Brief Students and fans at the University of Maryland, College Park continued the Midnight Mile tradition. The tradition dates back more than 50 years to 1971 and allows the community to support the men's basketball team. The run starts right after midnight and gives students the chance to run side by side with the team.



Students and fans at the University of Maryland, College Park are gearing up to head to the track just after midnight for the men’s basketball team’s Midnight Mile.

The storied tradition first helped inspire college basketball’s nationwide Midnight Madness.

The tradition dates back more than 50 years to 1971, when it was started by Charles "Lefty" Driesell as an opportunity for the community to support the men’s basketball team and launch the upcoming season by running a mile alongside the players.

Held at the track and field near the stadium, the event gives students the chance to run side by side with the team as the Terps look ahead to a new season.

The run officially starts right after midnight. To encourage a large turnout in support of the program, organizers offered incentives: the first 300 students to arrive received free pizza, prizes and T-shirts.