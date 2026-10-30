Person struck by train at Virginia Square Metro station

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The Brief A person was taken to an area hospital Friday after unintentionally stumbling onto the tracks and being struck by an approaching train at the Virginia Square station. Arlington County Fire & EMS crews responded to the station to extricate the individual, who was temporarily trapped beneath the train. Metro had suspended Orange and Silver Line service between Ballston and Clarendon, dispatching shuttle buses and directing riders to Metrobus alternatives.



A person stumbled onto the tracks and was struck by an incoming train Friday morning at the Virginia Square Metro station, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

Rescue operations and injuries:

Emergency personnel responded to the station around 11:45 a.m. after an approaching train hit someone. A preliminary investigation indicates the person stumbled and fell onto the tracks unintentionally, according to Metro Transit Police.

Units from Arlington County Fire & EMS arrived on scene to find the patient trapped beneath the Metro train. First responders extricated the person from under the rail car, and paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital. The extent of the person's injuries has not been released.

Fire officials warned of significant emergency vehicle traffic and street-level congestion surrounding the station, urging drivers to avoid the area and choose alternate routes through Arlington.

Impacts to service:

The emergency response brought rail traffic to a halt along a major stretch of the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, triggering delays in both directions on both the Orange and Silver lines.

Metro temporarily suspended train service between Ballston and Clarendon while first responders worked on the tracks.

To transport affected passengers around the closure, transit officials established bus shuttles running between Ballston and Clarendon. Commuters traveling through the area can also utilize regular Metrobus service on the A58 route between both stations.

As of the time of this reporting, Orange and Silver lines were single tracking. Check the WMATA website for the latest state of service.