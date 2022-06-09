Middle school teacher faces charges for assaulting students in Loudoun County classroom: police
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A middle school teacher faces charges after he allegedly assaulted students in a classroom in Loudoun County.
Jinwoo Noh, 43, of Centreville was issued two summonses for assault and battery after police say he pushed a student off of a chair in one incident and pulled a chair out from under a student in another incident.
Investigators say the allegations came to light on June 6, after one of the alleged incidents was posted to social media.
Neither of the students were injured. The investigation is continuing at this time.