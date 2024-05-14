Michigan man arrested following crash involving Maryland State Trooper

A Michigan man has been arrested following a crash with a Maryland State trooper over the weekend.

According to MSP, 46-year-old Omar Tellez Gonzalez had been driving a Dodge pickup truck around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 when MSP troopers were called to the area of Interstate 68 near Exit 14 for a report of a crash involving a crash.

Following an investigation, police determined that Gonzalez was traveling west on I-68, when the truck traveled off the road and struck the Trooper’s patrol vehicle, which was sitting on the left shoulder with its lights activated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but detectives believe impaired driving and speeding were factors in this crash.

The trooper was taken to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Western Maryland in Cumberland, Maryland, for treatment of his injuries. He was later released.

Tellez Gonzalez was arrested at the scene and charged with suspected driving under the influence, reckless driving, negligent driving and other traffic-related violations. He was taken to the Garrett County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.