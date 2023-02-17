Metrobus shooting leaves 1 man dead in White Oak

A fight aboard a Metrobus turned deadly Friday night, and now police are searching for the shooter.

Metro Transit Police are investigating the shooting they say happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lockwood Drive and New Hampshire Drive in White Oak.

The Metrobus, according to police, was operating on the Z6 route in the area when two people on the bus started to scuffle.

The victim was shot, and he was pronounced dead by officials at the scene. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

