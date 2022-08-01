MetroAccess workers strike Monday over contract dispute

MetroAccess workers in Maryland say a contract dispute has forced them to go on strike.

Members of Local 689 at the Hubbard Road MetroAccess facility say they voted in favor for the strike after contract negotiations with the public transport company, Transdev, broke down.

Local 689 has over 200 paratransit drivers, utility, dispatchers, maintenance workers, and road supervisors as members at the Hubbard Road MetroAccess facility.