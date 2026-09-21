Yellow Line trains are operating only between Huntington and Arlington Cemetery through this afternoon as Metro addresses a track vehicle derailment and completes weekend track work.

The Brief Yellow Line trains operating only between Huntington and Arlington Cemetery Derailment reported Sunday afternoon with no injuries Shuttles and Blue Line trains available during morning commute



Officials say the derailment was reported Sunday afternoon along the Yellow Line, and no injuries were reported. Blue Line trains are available for riders continuing their trip, and shuttle buses are running between L’Enfant Plaza at 7th and Maryland Avenue SW and the Pentagon at bus bay L7 to support the morning commute.

Officials say track repairs are expected to be completed after the morning rush hour.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Metro Yellow Line delays after track vehicle derailment (Metro Forward / @wmata)