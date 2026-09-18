A man was killed in a single‑vehicle crash early Friday in Landover.

The Brief Man killed in single‑vehicle crash early Friday in Landover Collision reported around 2:50 a.m. near Landover Road and Kent Town Place Southbound lanes closed as investigators work to determine what led to the crash



The collision was reported around 2:50 a.m. near Landover Road and Kent Town Place. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes of Landover Road remain closed as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 301‑731‑4422.

Man killed in early morning crash in Landover