Man killed in early morning crash in Landover
LANDOVER, Md. - A man was killed in a single‑vehicle crash early Friday in Landover.
The collision was reported around 2:50 a.m. near Landover Road and Kent Town Place. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southbound lanes of Landover Road remain closed as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 301‑731‑4422.
Man killed in early morning crash in Landover
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police Department.