Maryland man arrested in 2003 Frederick County cold case murder

The Brief A Maryland man was arrested for a 2003 cold case murder in Frederick County. The arrest comes after sheriff's officials said new evidence was uncovered. Tavon Jamar Willis was charged with murder, armed robbery and false imprisonment.



A Maryland man was arrested Friday in connection with a 2003 murder in Frederick County, according to sheriff’s officials.

What we know:

Tavon Jamar Willis, 46, of Frederick, is charged with murder, armed robbery, intent to commit theft and false imprisonment for the murder of Joshua Wayne Crawford.

Crawford was brutally killed in his Exeter Court apartment on July 2, 2003, officials said. He was beaten and stabbed, and his cause of death was determined to be sharp and blunt force injuries and asphyxia.

He was found dead with duct tape wrapped around his lower legs and face on his birthday. He would have turned 21.

Officials said the investigation into Crawford’s murder has remained active for 23 years, with investigators pursuing leads and tips.

The arrest comes after new evidence was uncovered. Officials did not share what that piece of evidence is as the investigation is ongoing.

"It was a combination of new eyes on the case, repeatedly reviewing the evidence collected throughout the investigation, and advancements in forensic technology that allowed investigators to develop Willis as a suspect," said Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins.

Officials said Willis was never mentioned in any court documents, witness statements or interviews. His name only appeared once on a funeral visitation log for Crawford.

"Never once in the 23 years has his name come up until this piece of evidence and this information came to us," Jenkins said.

Jenkins noted that he was working as an investigator on another homicide case at the time of the initial investigation.

"I recognize that this has been a horrific and very frustrating 23-year ordeal for Joshua’s family and friends," Chief Jenkins said.

Victim's mother speaks out

What they're saying:

"I'm sorry it's taken this long to get here. I really am," Jenkins said to Crawford's mother on Friday. "I know losing your son's been a nightmare for you and the whole family."

Crawford's mother, Terri Horman, was emotional and held a photo of her son as she spoke during the Friday news conference.

"It's been a long 23 years, and it's a lot of frustration. And I know the Sheriff Department has had to deal with me being angry, and I have apologized for my bitterness. But I'm so glad that I now have justice for my son," she said.

When asked how she felt knowing her son's alleged killer attended his funeral, Horman called him "the lowest scum."

"I wrote a letter to the murderers," Horman said. "I had a detective help me down in North Carolina that helped me write a letter to his murderers, and in it, I said if you showed up to my son's funeral, you are the lowest scum on earth. That's what was in that letter that I wrote. I still feel that way. He's the lowest scum to show up to my son's funeral and see him after what he did to my son."

The investigation into Crawford’s murder is ongoing.