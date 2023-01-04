Metro train operator arrested for DWI

A former Metro employee is out of a job after he was arrested for operating a Blue Line train while drunk.

WMATA said that on Dec. 23, the train bypassed the Van Dorn Street station and stopped for 30 minutes before dropping off riders at the Franconia-Springfield station.

SPRINGFIELD, VA - APRIL 07: A Metro train stops on a rail near Franconia-Springfield Metro Station April 7, 2020 in Springfield, Virginia. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced that it is cutting late night service and closing all Expand

The train operator, who has worked for Metro since 2017, is now charged with driving while intoxicated. Per Metro's rules on drugs and alcohol, the employee will not be allowed to return to work.

READ MORE: Contracted school bus driver charged with DWI after crash with DCPS students

The agency says it performs random testing in accordance with Federal Transit Administration requirements.