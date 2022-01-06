Metro preps for snowstorm, will operate on moderate snow service plan Friday

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has announced that Metrobus will begin on a moderate snow service plan tomorrow, January 7, due to expected snowfall overnight.

In a moderate snow service plan, service on some routes is suspended and buses are detoured around roads prone to hazardous conditions, including many neighborhood streets.

Approximately 119 out of 183 routes will operate, according to WMATA. And bus supervisors will assess roads overnight to ensure they are safe for bus operations. Passengers may experience increased wait times due to road conditions.

If the District of Columbia Public Schools are open when a moderate snow plan has been implemented, Metrobus routes that serve DC schools will operate at specific times.

WMATA indicated that no weather-related changes to Metrorail are anticipated at this time, since they have deployed de-icer trains, and activated heaters to keep the railway free of snow and ice.

"MetroAccess expects to provide normal service for its customers; however, customers are encouraged to travel only if necessary," WMATA stated in a news release. "Metro customers should allow additional travel time and use caution on platforms, escalators, parking lots and other areas that may be slippery."

The agency also said it has plows and equipment deployed to clear and treat high-traffic areas such as parking lots, walkways and platforms.