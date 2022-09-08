Metro to implement name changes at 5 stations across the DMV

article

Starting Sunday, September 11, several Metro stations across the area will implement new name changes.

The changes will impact both signage at the stations, and on Metro's railway maps. The changes were requested by each local jurisdiction, and approved by Metro's Board of Directors.

Listed below are the five stations that will have new names:

White Flint in North Bethesda, Maryland will become North Bethesda

Largo Town Center in Largo, Maryland will become Downtown Largo

Tysons Corner in Tysons, Virginia will become Tysons

Prince George’s Plaza in Hyattsville, Maryland will become Hyattsville Crossing

West Falls Church in Falls Church, Virginia will change its secondary name from VT/UVA to VT only

The changes to physical signage have already been made at White Flint and Largo Town Center, according to Metro.

Officials have not indicated when the physical changes will be made at the other stations.

As for changes to the rail system's maps, Metro said, digital maps at rail stations and on buses will be changed immediately. Static maps will be gradually updated to reflect the new changes.

Metro also said it will be working with each jurisdiction to minimize confusion for customers during the rollout of the name changes.