Metro to close 3 Orange Line stations in Virginia next summer

Metro announced Wednesday that they plan to close three more stations next summer for a complete platform overhaul.

The Orange Line stations include Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church in Fairfax County.

The West Falls Church station will also undergo major improvements but the transit agency says it will remain open during construction.

Metro says the stations will be closed between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2020.

Four Green/Yellow stations that had been considered for platform reconstruction next summer will now be rescheduled to a later phase, according to Metro.