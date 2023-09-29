Metro service suspended between Potomac Yard, National Airport after reports of possible derailment

Metro officials say rail service has been suspended between Potomac Yard and National Airport after reports of a possible train derailment.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m.

Approximately 50 riders on the train have been transferred shuttles to continue their trip. Shuttle buses are operating between the two stations to connect to additional service.

Metro service suspended between Potomac Yard and National Airport after reports of possible derailment

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.