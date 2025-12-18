Expand / Collapse search

Metro signal problems disrupt service along parts of Blue, Yellow Lines Thursday

By
Updated  December 18, 2025 7:39am EST
News
FOX 5 DC
Metro problems disrupt service along parts of Blue, Yellow Lines

Metro problems disrupt service along parts of Blue, Yellow Lines

Signal problems disrupted Metro service along parts of the Blue and Yellow Lines early Thursday morning.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Signal problems disrupted Metro service along parts of the Blue and Yellow Lines early Thursday morning.

Metro officials initially halted service out of Franconia–Springfield and Huntington around 5 a.m. due to the issues at a nearby rail yard.

Service has since resumed at both stations, though riders should continue to expect longer wait times while crews finish repairs.

The Source: Information in this article comes from WMATA and the FOX 5 Traffic Team. 

NewsWashington Metropolitan Area Transit AuthorityVirginiaTop Stories