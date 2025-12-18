Metro signal problems disrupt service along parts of Blue, Yellow Lines Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Signal problems disrupted Metro service along parts of the Blue and Yellow Lines early Thursday morning.
Metro officials initially halted service out of Franconia–Springfield and Huntington around 5 a.m. due to the issues at a nearby rail yard.
Service has since resumed at both stations, though riders should continue to expect longer wait times while crews finish repairs.
