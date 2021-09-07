Metro reopening stations Tuesday after renovations

Metro officials and local leaders are welcoming back riders to four newly rebuilt stations Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Prince George's Plaza, West Hyattsville, College Park, and Greenbelt all closed in late May for platform reconstruction. Shuttle bus service was put into place to transport riders along the impacted areas of the Green and Yellow lines.

Tuesday will also mark the first day of enhanced Metro service with additional buses and trains as well as discounted fares.

Federal relief funding allowed the transit agency to avoid service cuts, station closures, and layoffs during the pandemic, officials say.