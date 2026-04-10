Metro Red Line closing 3 stations this summer for construction

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The Brief Metro's Red Line is undergoing major construction this summer. Trains won't run between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights from July 6 through Sept. 6. A free shuttle service will be available while the stations are closed.



Major construction will close three Metro Red Line stations in Montgomery County this summer.

Metro Red Line closures

What we know:

The Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stations will all be closed for two months this summer, from July 6 through Sept. 6, Metro announced Friday.

Trains between Shady Grove and North Bethesda and between Friendship Heights and Glenmont will still operate, with trains every six minutes.

The Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stations on Metro's Red Line will be closed from July 6, 2026, through Sept. 6, 2026.

Free Metro Red Line shuttle

What you can do:

While the stations are closed, Metro is offering free shuttle buses. An express bus will run directly from North Bethesda to Friendship Heights. Another bus will offer local service to all stations.

Aside from the shuttles, Metro says riders can use MARC Commuter Rail from Rockville to Union Station.

Other options will be announced at a later date, Metro said.

Why will Red Line train stations close?

Dig deeper:

All three stations are closing for different reasons. The Bethesda station will be closed while Metro builds a second platform at the station to integrate the Maryland Transit Administration's Purple Line, which is also being built.

The Purple Line is expected to open in late 2027.

The Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations will be closed for routine maintenance like track and platform repairs and new lighting.

When will Red Line stations reopen?

What's next:

The three closed Metro stations are scheduled to reopen on Sept. 7.