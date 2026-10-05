Metro proposes fare Increase, free access for DMV youth

Metro is proposing an 11.1% fare increase for FY2028 across Metro Rail, Metro Bus, and Metro Access.

The Brief Metro is proposing an 11.1% fare increase for FY2028 across Metro Rail, Metro Bus, and Metro Access. A proposed initiative would provide free access on Metro Rail and Metro Bus for children ages 5 through 18. The Metro Board of Directors will discuss the proposals on October 8, 2026.



According to a Metro document, the adjustment would raise base fares from the current $2.25–$6.75 range to $2.50–$7.50, generating an estimated $40 million to $45 million in additional revenue.

The transit agency also says a proposed initiative would provide free access on Metro Rail and Metro Bus for all children ages 5 through 18 who live in Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Virginia. This program carries an estimated net cost of $7 million and is projected to add 900,000 trips.

The transit agency’s Long-term strategy focuses on modernizing payment systems, including eliminating cash payments on buses and authorizing individuals other than MTPD officers to issue citations.

The Metro Board of Directors will discuss the proposals on October 8, 2026, ahead of the General Manager’s proposed budget release in December 2026 and public hearings planned for winter 2027 before final budget adoption in spring 2027.