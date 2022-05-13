Metro officials consider mask-only railcars as COVID-19 cases rise across US

With COVID-19 cases rising across the U.S. some are wondering if restrictions should go back in place.

FOX 5's Perris Jones says Metro is actively looking into having mask-only railcars.

The transit agency is trying to see how feasible it is. One of their biggest concerns, Jones says, is how they would enforce it.

Metro riders we spoke with for the most part agreed with the idea of designating some railcars as mask only while others told us it should depend on case count.

The idea of mask only railcars was discussed during Thursday's Special Board of Directors meeting.

Metro officials say they were already considering the option. The concern, they say, is about how to enforce it and how it could possibly create conflict among some riders.

The mask-only railcar discussion also comes at a time when there has been an increase in assaults on Metro employees, Jones says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing a mask in indoor public transportation settings. Metro says they're still making masks accessible to riders and will continue to do so.

Jones says Metro officials say they're still in the early stages of research but no timing or decisions have been made as of now.