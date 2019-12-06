Metro looking at ways to alleviate Rosslyn congestion

Metro’s Blue, Orange, and Silver lines can become really crowded in D.C. – with delays and congestion becoming more frequent.

The epicenter of the problem is in Rosslyn, with the three lines sharing one set of tracks from Rosslyn through Downtown D.C. to Stadium/Armory.

Metro says that already some Orange line trains are over-capacity during rush hour, and projects 40,000 more riders in the next 20 years.

Long term planning is beginning now with six possibilities, listed as “preliminary concepts” on the project’s web page.

At least three of them involve building a second Rosslyn Metro station, and digging a tunnel under the Potomac.

Some plans would run a new blue line through Georgetown. Others would move the Silver Line north or south of its current path through the city. This is a long-term project – it’s just in the concept and comment stages now.

Metro is asking riders for feedback in an online survey, which is available online.

The goal is to select a preferred alternative a year from now.

The agency would then have to compete for Federal funding.

How long will a fix take? The least disruptive concept has a five to 10 year timeline, while the larger concepts involving a new station, river tunnel, or rerouting lines would take 20 to 25 years.

