Metro leaders discuss coronavirus plan amid growing concerns

Metro leaders are holding a meeting Thursday to discuss their coronavirus plan amid growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 across the D.C. region. FOX 5's Bob Barnard was inside the meeting where Theresa Impastato, Metro Chief Safety Officer, spoke about the steps the transit system is taking.

Metro has already taken additional steps – such as extra vehicle cleaning – to address coronavirus concerns.

The transit system has also said that if riders are experiencing symptoms and have traveled to areas of concern -- or have been in contact with someone who has – to call ahead to their health-care provider before you go in in person. “Arrange for special transportation to and from your medical appointment,” their website says. “Do not use public transportation.”