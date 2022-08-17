Metro holds emergency exercise to prepare for opening of Silver Line extension

Hundreds of fire and emergency personnel participated in a full-scale emergency drill Wednesday at Metro's new Ashburn Station along the Silver Line extension.

Local agencies from around the D.C. region participated in the drill ahead of the Silver Line extension opening expected later this fall.

During the exercise Metro simulated a real-life emergency with a train stranded outside the Ashburn Station.

First responders were focusing on emergency response, communication, command structure, station familiarization, track and railcar access and evacuation procedures.