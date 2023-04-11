Metro delays after derailment outside station under construction

Delays are expected along parts of Metro's Blue and Blue Plus Lines after a derailment in the Alexandria area outside the Potomac Yard Station that is currently under construction.

The derailment was reported around 5 a.m. According to Metro officials, overnight crews were completing work near the shutdown area of the Yellow Line Bridge when flatbed equipment slipped off the track.

The derailment did not involve a train but is expected to cause delays for Blue and Blue Plus customers because of speed restrictions in the area.

Trains are single tracking between Potomac Yard and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

No injuries have been reported. The Potomac Yard Metrorail Station is expected to open in May 2023.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.