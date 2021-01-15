Metro closes more stations as DC security perimeter tightens ahead of inauguration

Metrorail has closed 11 stations as security measures grow in the nation’s capital ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Beginning Friday, January 15, through Thursday, January 21, trains will pass through the following stations without stopping:

Farragut North

Judiciary Square

Union Station

Archives

Arlington Cemetery

Farragut West

McPherson Square

Federal Center SW

Capitol South

Smithsonian

Federal Triangle

Metrorail will operate from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday from Friday, January 15, through Thursday, January 21.

Beginning Saturday, January 16, through Thursday, January 21, Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will close and trains will pass through the stations without stopping.