Metro closes more stations as DC security perimeter tightens ahead of inauguration
WASHINGTON - Metrorail has closed 11 stations as security measures grow in the nation’s capital ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT INAUGURATION DAY IN DC
Beginning Friday, January 15, through Thursday, January 21, trains will pass through the following stations without stopping:
Farragut North
Judiciary Square
Advertisement
Union Station
Archives
Arlington Cemetery
Farragut West
McPherson Square
Federal Center SW
Capitol South
Smithsonian
Federal Triangle
MORE INFO: Inauguration Service Information 2021
Metrorail will operate from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday from Friday, January 15, through Thursday, January 21.
RELATED: 'Our worst nightmare really come true': DC police officers detail riot at US Capitol
Beginning Saturday, January 16, through Thursday, January 21, Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will close and trains will pass through the stations without stopping.