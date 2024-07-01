Metro Center stabbing: Suspect detained, train Service disrupted

article

A man was critically injured in a stabbing at Metro Center on Monday afternoon, causing train service disruptions, according to the Metro Transit Police Department.

Just before 12:40 p.m., MTPD officers were called to the Metro Center platform after receiving reports of a stabbing.

An initial investigation revealed that a dispute between two men escalated, leading one man to stab the other multiple times.

The suspect, according to the police report, threw a bicycle onto the tracks after the altercation. A train subsequently struck the bike, further complicating the situation.

The victim sustained critical injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MTPD officers have detained the suspect.

As a result of the incident, trains were single-tracking, but service has since returned to normal.

Commuters traveling through Metro Center should expect residual delays in both directions.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Metro Transit Police Department.