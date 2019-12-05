Metro asking for public feedback on how to improve service on Blue, Orange and Silver lines

article

Metro has released a series of preliminary concepts in an effort to improve service and reliability on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. Now, the transit agency is asking the public for help.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

The concepts are a part of Metro's two-year Blue/Orange/Silver Capacity and Reliability Study (BOS Study), which includes a range of "infrastructure improvements" and "service alternatives."

Next week, Metro says it will hold a series of public open houses in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. to provide more information on the concepts, answer customer's questions and gather feedback. The public can also provide feedback through an online survey.

Click here for more information on Metro's BOS Study