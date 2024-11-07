Metro approves redesign for bus routes

WMATA's Board of Directors has approved a redesign of Metro's bus routes for the first time in decades.

At a board meeting Thursday, board members approved recommendations to redesign Metro's bus routs. At the meeting, Metro committee member said current bus route levels do not align with current service levels.

FOX 5 DC has learned that under the recommended plan, the average rider reportedly gains access to at least 5% more destinations, including hospitals and grocery stores. But, 510 bus stops will be eliminated, out of 9,500 bus stops within the system.

At Thursday’s Metro board meeting, stakeholders said the plan is to modernize, "confusing and outdated routes."

The focus of the redesign would be changes to routes in Upper Northwest, M Street and Union Station. Changes would be implemented in spring 2025.



"I think there should definitely be more routes, more routes that make this place more accessible," said John Shams, a commuter in D.C.

Metro says the Better Bus initiative is designed to rethink, redesign, and revitalize bus service to better serve the needs of customers in the region, and that the Network Redesign will be easier to understand and will get more people where they want to go, when they want to go.

Changes were made to more than half the routes and include more off-peak and weekend service, according to Metro.