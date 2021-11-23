Meth, fentanyl hoard recovered during Spotsylvania Co bust; nearly 2 dozen charged

Law enforcement recovered a hoard of methamphetamine and fentanyl and arrested 21 fugitives during a large-scale bust in Spotsylvania County last week.

READ MORE: Would-be robber calls 911 after victim shot at him at Spotsylvania County ATM

According to the Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office, the campaign, which included a host of law enforcement departments, led to the confiscation of three and a half pounds of meth, 90 fentanyl pills and $4,590 in cash.

READ MORE: Would-be robber calls 911 after victim shot at him at Spotsylvania County ATM

The U.S. Marshals led the effort, which targeted both the county and the city of Fredericksburg.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The following people were arrested:

- Juan Douglas

- Mejia Barahona

- Briceton R. Grant

- Damien Fox

- Letonto Fox

- Devonate Atkins

- John C. Rao

- Trayvon Scott

- Kayla Gudiness

- Thomas Ball

- Laurel Thrift

- Kurtwan Hunter

- Brice Jennifer

- Jason Rogers

- Leroy Dorsey

- Stephanie Shanel Diomande

- Melodie Mae Wilhelm

- Lauren Michelle Foley

- Raheem Johnson

- Theodore Smalley

- Tyran Tillman

Advertisement

- Daonte White